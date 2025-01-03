UNRWA Prepares to Close Gaza and West Bank Offices Amid Israeli Restrictions

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) is preparing to shut down its operations in Gaza and the West Bank following new limitations imposed by Israel, The New York Times reports.

In October, Israel’s Knesset overwhelmingly approved two measures aimed at restricting UNRWA’s activities. One law, passed by a 92-10 vote, prohibits the agency from operating within Israeli territory. A second measure, which bars Israeli state authorities from coordinating with UNRWA in Palestinian territories, passed with an 87-9 majority.

The new restrictions are scheduled to take effect at the end of January, 90 days after their approval.

While the legislation does not explicitly forbid UNRWA from continuing its work in Gaza and the West Bank, the lack of coordination with Israeli authorities is expected to severely hamper its ability to operate.

Louise Wateridge, a senior UNRWA official, told The New York Times that the inability to communicate with Israel could place the agency’s staff at significant risk. “If we can’t share that information with Israeli authorities on a daily basis, then we have staff lives in danger,” Wateridge explained.

