Shameful Spectacle: Pro-Hamas Protest Targets NYU Tisch Hospital On Monday

A coalition of blatant Jew haters plans to stage a rally outside NYU Tisch Hospital on Monday under the banner of “Resist for Palestine.” The protest, cynically urging participants to “call out sick,” raises serious questions about both its location and its intent.

NYU Tisch Hospital, a premier healthcare institution, stands to serve all New Yorkers, regardless of background. Why, then, should healthcare workers abandon their duties – potentially putting patients at risk – to gather outside this specific facility? The optics of such a protest targeting a hospital named after a Jewish benefactor is hard to miss.

How exactly does disrupting healthcare services in New York City alleviate suffering in Gaza? Will standing outside a hospital chanting slogans bring aid to civilians or promote dialogue for peace? Of course not.

One of the more absurd elements of this campaign is the call for workers to “call out sick.” First, a basic reality check – if you don’t have a job, you don’t need to call out sick, and most attendees at these protests are unemployed losers.

For those in critical fields like healthcare, participating in such an event is more than irresponsible – it is dangerous. Patients rely on medical staff to show up, not skip shifts to stand in rallies that do nothing to resolve conflict abroad.

Any healthcare worker who neglects their duty to attend this rally should face immediate termination. Hospitals operate on trust, professionalism, and the unwavering dedication of their staff. Willfully abandoning that duty under the guise of activism betrays the core mission of healthcare. Lives are at stake, and there should be zero tolerance for those who compromise patient care for political posturing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)