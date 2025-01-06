FAR ROCKAWAY: Community Gathers to Welcome New Commanding Officer of the 101st Precinct

The Far Rockaway community came together in a spirit of unity to welcome the new Commanding Officer of the 101st Precinct, Captain Ng. This significant event, organized by Aaron Zupnik, underscored the strong relationship between local law enforcement and the vibrant Jewish community it serves.

The breakfast reception, held at Yeshiva Darchei Torah, was a testament to the collaboration and mutual respect between the precinct and community leaders. Rabbi Yaakov Bender, the esteemed Rosh Yeshiva of Darchei Torah, graciously hosted the event alongside Rabbi Eytan Feiner, the respected Rov of the White Shul.

Joining the event was Rabbi Boruch Ber Bender, President of Achiezer, a key community organization that bridges gaps between individuals, families, and services. Rabbi Bender lauded the efforts of Aaron Zupnik in bringing the community together and emphasized the importance of strengthening relationships with law enforcement to maintain safety and stability.

Prominent figures, including Rabbi Boruch Rothman, gathered with heads of schools, shuls, and representatives of the Shomrim. Their presence demonstrated a unified effort to support Captain Ng as he begins his role in the 101st Precinct.

Captain Ng addressed the attendees with a message of dedication and a pledge to continue the precinct’s tradition of working closely with community stakeholders. “Our mission is to protect and serve,” Captain Ng shared, “but it’s partnerships like these that make our work truly impactful. This is not just my precinct—it’s our precinct.”

The Shomrim, a vital part of the community’s safety efforts, expressed gratitude for the precinct’s responsiveness and pledged their continued support to assist in fostering a secure environment. The event ended with a heartfelt show of appreciation for Captain Ng and a collective commitment to deepening ties between law enforcement and the community.

The breakfast at Yeshiva Darchei Torah was a meaningful moment of unity and collaboration, showcasing hope and confidence in Captain Ng’s leadership at the 101st Precinct. The event would not have been possible without Aaron Zupnik’s dedication to strengthening the bond between the precinct and the community.

