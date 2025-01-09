Assemblyman Aron Wieder’s First Day in Albany Marked by a Unique Bipartisan Encounter and a Tefillin Moment

On the opening day of New York State’s legislative session, newly elected Assemblyman Aron Wieder of the 97th District was officially sworn into office, marking the beginning of his term as a representative for Rockland County. Following the swearing-in, Wieder embraced the opportunity to connect with fellow lawmakers on the Assembly floor, fostering relationships across party lines.

During his first walk around the chamber, Wieder struck up a conversation with Republican Assemblyman Scott Bendett, who introduced himself with a touch of humor as a “Jewbilly,” describing himself as a Jewish hillbilly living in the countryside. The friendly exchange quickly evolved into a deeper discussion about Jewish traditions.

Wieder inquired if Bendett was familiar with the practice of putting on tefillin, a Jewish ritual. Bendett, acknowledging his familiarity with the tradition expressed his willingness to do so in his lobby office.

Assemblyman Wieder brought a pair of tefillin to Bendett’s office. Together, the two assemblymen performed the mitzvah, with Bendett reciting the blessing and saying the Shema prayer alongside Wieder. The moment was a poignant display of shared heritage and unity, captured in photos and videos.

Assemblyman Bendett shared a fascinating personal story during the encounter, revealing that he had participated in a similar tefillin ceremony years earlier with a colleague he had figured out was jewish through a conversation, adding a meaningful layer of connection to the experience.

For Assemblyman Wieder, the day’s events were emblematic of the values he hopes to bring to Albany: fostering dialogue, building bridges, and sharing the richness of Jewish tradition. The bipartisan moment also highlighted the universal values of faith, tradition, and respect that transcend political differences.

“This is what public service is about,” Wieder said. “Finding common ground, celebrating shared values, and connecting with one another on a human level. Today was a wonderful start to my journey in the Assembly, and I look forward to building relationships and representing the people of my district.”

As Wieder settles into his new role, his first day already stands out as a testament to his commitment to both his heritage and his dedication to fostering meaningful connections in the legislature.

The story of two assemblymen, from vastly different backgrounds, coming together to share a religious moment serves as a hopeful reminder of the power of unity in diversity—both in faith and in governance.

