TEFILLOS: Fast-Moving Wildfire Racing Toward Frum Communities In Los Angeles; Rav Gershon Bess Makes Dramatic Announcement

A rapidly spreading wildfire has erupted in the Hollywood Hills, igniting fears for nearby communities as it races toward densely populated neighborhoods.

The fire, now only three miles from the Frum communities of Hancock Park and Beverlywood, appears to be burning south toward Hollywood Boulevard, threatening densely populated areas of apartments, condos, and homes at the base of the Hollywood Hills.

This wildfire marks the closest such blaze has ever come to the frum communities in Los Angeles, and some are already making plans to flee their homes. Emergency responders are working tirelessly to contain the flames, but the fire’s speed is threatening to overwhelm them – as it has in other areas of Los Angeles.

Sources confirm to YWN that HaRav Gershon Bess has announced to his shul that congregants should take their sifrei Torah home with them as a precaution.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has issued an evacuation order for the area bounded by Laurel Canyon Boulevard to the west, Mulholland Drive to the north, the 101 Freeway to the east, and Hollywood Boulevard to the south.

