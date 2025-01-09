Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Lip Reader Reveals High-Stakes Exchange Between Trump and Obama at State Funeral

Front row, from left, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff and second row from left, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, Laura Bush, former President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump, stand during the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump were seen sharing smiles and laughter Thursday at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, but their lighthearted demeanor masked a more serious conversation, a professional lip reader revealed to the NY Post.

Jeremy Freeman, a forensic lip reader based in London, told The Post that Trump, 78, and Obama, 63, appeared to discuss “a matter of importance” as they sat side by side in the pews. “I can’t talk, we have to find a quiet place sometime,” Trump reportedly told Obama, adding, “This is a matter of importance and we need to do this outside so that we can deal with it, certainly, today.” Obama nodded in agreement.

The conversation, Freeman said, seemed to touch on international agreements, with Trump remarking, “I’ve pulled out of that. It’s the conditions. Can you imagine that?” Obama laughed, as Trump continued, “and after, I will.”

The exchange left speculation swirling about the topic of their discussion. During Trump’s first term, he famously withdrew the U.S. from Obama-era agreements such as the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris Climate Agreement, though Freeman could not confirm if those were the subjects at hand.

Freeman, who has worked as a certified expert witness and consultant for 16 years, noted that Trump and Obama’s words, though brief, signaled a need for a follow-up. At one point, Trump said, “Call me at the foy after, yep,” possibly referring to the National Cathedral’s foyer. Obama replied, “Can you just … it should be good.”

The interaction marked a rare moment of apparent cooperation between the two, who have publicly clashed for years. Trump has accused Obama of spying on his 2016 campaign and often emphasizes Obama’s middle name, “Hussein,” in speeches. Obama, in turn, has mocked Trump’s lengthy speeches and penchant for branding everything from sneakers to Bibles.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

SEARING TRAGEDY: 12-Year-Old UK Twin Killed 2 Weeks Before Bar Mitzvah

Defense Minister Katz: “We’re Preparing For All-Out War In The Shomron”

THE IRONY: Poland’s Duda To Gov’t: “Shield Netanyahu So He Can Attend Auschwitz Ceremony”

TEFILLOS: Fast-Moving Wildfire Racing Toward Frum Communities In Los Angeles; Rav Gershon Bess Makes Dramatic Announcement

TEHILLIM: Young Boy In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle In Airmont

Targeted IDF Reservist Returns To Israel: “They Stopped Me & I Simply Davened To Hashem”

WATCH: Leaked Document Reveals High-Stakes Details of Israel-Hamas Hostage Deal

IDF Admits: We’re Battling Newly Recruited Hamas Terrorists

HY’D: Three IDF Soldiers Killed in Gaza Combat; Fourth Solider Critical From Same Incident

STANDING FIRM: Just 388 Out Of 10,000+ Charedim Sent Draft Orders Since July Have Joined The IDF

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network