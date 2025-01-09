Lip Reader Reveals High-Stakes Exchange Between Trump and Obama at State Funeral

Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump were seen sharing smiles and laughter Thursday at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, but their lighthearted demeanor masked a more serious conversation, a professional lip reader revealed to the NY Post.

Jeremy Freeman, a forensic lip reader based in London, told The Post that Trump, 78, and Obama, 63, appeared to discuss “a matter of importance” as they sat side by side in the pews. “I can’t talk, we have to find a quiet place sometime,” Trump reportedly told Obama, adding, “This is a matter of importance and we need to do this outside so that we can deal with it, certainly, today.” Obama nodded in agreement.

The conversation, Freeman said, seemed to touch on international agreements, with Trump remarking, “I’ve pulled out of that. It’s the conditions. Can you imagine that?” Obama laughed, as Trump continued, “and after, I will.”

The exchange left speculation swirling about the topic of their discussion. During Trump’s first term, he famously withdrew the U.S. from Obama-era agreements such as the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris Climate Agreement, though Freeman could not confirm if those were the subjects at hand.

Freeman, who has worked as a certified expert witness and consultant for 16 years, noted that Trump and Obama’s words, though brief, signaled a need for a follow-up. At one point, Trump said, “Call me at the foy after, yep,” possibly referring to the National Cathedral’s foyer. Obama replied, “Can you just … it should be good.”

The interaction marked a rare moment of apparent cooperation between the two, who have publicly clashed for years. Trump has accused Obama of spying on his 2016 campaign and often emphasizes Obama’s middle name, “Hussein,” in speeches. Obama, in turn, has mocked Trump’s lengthy speeches and penchant for branding everything from sneakers to Bibles.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)