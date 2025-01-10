🚨 Trump Sentenced To Unconditional Discharge In “Hush Money Case”

BREAKING: President Trump was sentenced in the “hush money” case to unconditional discharge, released with no restrictions – a sentence that includes neither jail time nor any other restriction.
Trump appeared in court virtually fom Mar-a-Lago.
