🚨 Trump Sentenced To Unconditional Discharge In “Hush Money Case”


BREAKING: President Trump was sentenced in the “hush money” case to unconditional discharge, released with no restrictions – a sentence that includes neither jail time nor any other restriction.

Trump appeared in court virtually fom Mar-a-Lago.



