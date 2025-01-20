Skip to content
PHOTO ESSAY: Inauguration Of President Donald Trump
January 20, 2025
7:33 pm
No Comments
From left, Larua Trump, Eric Trump, Elon Musk, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr., stand together following the 60th Presidential Inauguration for President Donald Trump, in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Shawn Thew/Pool photo via AP)
President Donald Trump, center, takes part in a signing ceremony in the President’s Room after the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
President Donald Trump, center, takes part in a signing ceremony in the President’s Room after the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Surrounding the president are, from left, Senate Majority Leader Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Vice President JD Vance; first lady Melania Trump; House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La.; and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Elon Musk arrives on stage to speak at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump speaks from Emancipation Hall as House Speaker Mike Johnson, from left, his wife Kelly Johnson, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and his wife Jennifer Scalise, listen after the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jasper Colt/Pool Photo via AP)
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
Former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)
President Donald Trump, from right, and first lady Melania Trump walk with former President Joe Biden and Jill Biden to board a Marine helicopter as the Bidens depart to Joint Base Andrews after the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jack Gruber/Pool Photo via AP)
From left, Larua Trump, Eric Trump, Elon Musk, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr., stand together following the 60th Presidential Inauguration for President Donald Trump, in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Shawn Thew/Pool photo via AP)
From left, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President George W. Bush, speak following the 60th Presidential Inauguration for President Donald Trump, in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Shawn Thew/Pool photo via AP)
Former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former President Barack Obama, speak after President Donald Trump was sworn in during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Shawn Thew/Pool photo via AP)
President Donald Trump finishes his inaugural address as Vice President JD Vance applauds during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)
President Donald Trump speaks during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)
Attendees cheer as President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
People attend the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)
President-elect Donald Trump, center left, takes the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
President Donald Trump gestures to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after being sworn in as president during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)
President Joe Biden, center left, and first lady Jill Biden, left, greet President-elect Donald Trump, center right, and Melania Trump, right, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump walk out to the presidential limousine, as they depart the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, enroute to the Capitol. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Saul Loeb/Pool photo via AP)
President Donald Trump speaks during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)
President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, right, administers the presidential oath to President-elect Donald Trump, as President Joe Biden, right, looks on during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Shawn Thew/Pool photo via AP)
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
Vice President-elect JD Vance, left, takes oath as his wife Usha Vance watches during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, followed by Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio, arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)
President Joe Biden, center left, and first lady Jill Biden, left, greet President-elect Donald Trump, center right, and Melania Trump, right, upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden looks on as he and first lady Jill Biden welcome President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, on Donald Trump’s inauguration day. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
