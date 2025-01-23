Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

7 Police Officers Wounded In San Antonio Shooting

This image made from video provided by KSAT shows law enforcement vehicles after multiple San Antonio, Texas, police officers were shot in San Antonio, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (KSAT via AP)

Seven San Antonio police officers were shot while responding to a “suicide in progress” call and the suspect was later found dead inside an apartment after a standoff, the city’s police chief said.

The officers were shot Wednesday night and a SWAT team was called to the Stone Oak neighborhood, San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus said early Thursday. After several hours, the suspect was dead but it wasn’t immediately known how he died, McManus said.

He described the suspect as a man in his 40s and said the original call to police came from a family member.

Earlier, McManus had said four officers were wounded and none of those officers’ injuries were believed to be life-threatening. In his later remarks, he didn’t address the specific conditions of the officers.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NEW DETAILS: IDF Had Intel Indicating Hamas Attack So Why Wasn’t The Nova Party Canceled?

BIBI DEFENDS MUSK: Says Elon Is “Great Friend Of Israel” As Dems Accuse Him Of Nazi Salute

Israel Demands That Hamas Release Arbel Yehud This Shabbos

Google Expedited AI Access to Israel Following October Hamas Attack, Report Reveals

IDF: Hamas Commander We Earlier “Confirmed” As Dead Is Actually Still Alive

Trump Designates Yemen’s Houthis As A Foreign Terrorist Organization

IDF Kills 2 Of The 3 Terrorists Who Killed 3 Israelis In Funduq Attack

KIDDUSH HASHEM: Jewish Doctor and Nurse Team Up To Save Passenger During Medical Emergency On Delta Flight

Trump Slams Biden’s Apparent Oversight: “Maybe The Sad Thing Is He Didn’t Give Himself A Pardon”

CNN CRUMBLING: Network Axing Hundreds As New Leadership Signals Dramatic Turnaround

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network