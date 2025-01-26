TZNIYUS AIRLINES: Spirit Bans Revealing Clothing, Lewd Tattoos To Improve Passenger Experience

Spirit Airlines has implemented a new in-flight dress code policy, unveiled Wednesday, that prohibits passengers from wearing revealing clothing or displaying offensive tattoos. The changes, detailed in the airline’s updated Contract of Carriage, aim to ensure a more “comfortable” environment for all travelers.

Under the new rules, passengers are barred from wearing see-through clothing, exposing private areas, or displaying body art deemed lewd, obscene, or offensive. The airline notes that by purchasing a ticket, passengers agree to comply with these terms, making adherence mandatory.

The announcement follows an October incident that drew significant public attention. A viral video captured two women being removed from a Spirit Airlines flight after wearing crop tops, leading to accusations of sexism against the airline.

Spirit Airlines has not confirmed whether the incident influenced the timing of the policy’s introduction.

The dress code has already sparked debate among travelers, with some applauding the move for fostering a respectful environment and others criticizing it as overly restrictive.

The airline has yet to issue a statement addressing the policy’s potential enforcement challenges or how it will handle disputes with passengers.

