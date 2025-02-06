NYC Mayor Adams Handed Over The Reigns To A Little-Known Official—And NYC Had No Idea for a Month

New York City Mayor Eric Adams revealed Wednesday that he briefly transferred power to First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer while under anesthesia for a medical procedure—but the public had no idea for over a month, the New York Post reports.

Adams’ admission came during his weekly news conference, but confusion quickly followed when he claimed the procedure happened last week. City Hall later corrected the timeline, confirming that Adams had actually undergone a colonoscopy on January 3, weeks before his office announced he was cutting back on public appearances due to health concerns.

The revelation has sparked questions about government transparency and whether Adams violated the City Charter by failing to notify the public advocate, who is legally next in line for mayoral duties if the sitting mayor is incapacitated.

“We did everything we were required to do during the period of anesthesia,” Adams insisted. However, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams strongly disagreed, blasting Adams for ignoring city regulations and calling his actions “irresponsible at best and deceptive at worst.”

The City Charter mandates that if the mayor is unable to perform his duties due to illness, the public advocate or city comptroller should step in. Instead, Adams cited an executive order—quietly renewed in September 2023 and again on January 13, 2025—which he claims gives his first deputy mayor the authority to take over in his absence. Williams rejected that claim, saying it does not override the City Charter.

Adams disclosed that he had been experiencing persistent pain in his side, prompting the colonoscopy and additional medical tests in early January. While he did not specify the exact cause of the pain, he admitted to being worried enough to have a heart-to-heart with his son, Jordan.

“I was concerned,” Adams said. “Not many things scare me, but I was concerned.”

According to City Hall officials, Adams underwent an MRI, blood tests, and a test for bacterial infections last week, with all results coming back negative. He suggested that his diabetes may have played a role in his health scare, adding that he is 25 pounds heavier than his ideal weight and plans to return to a plant-based diet.

While Adams awaited test results and reportedly struggled with lingering pain, he made a last-minute trip to Washington, D.C., for President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The move was widely criticized, especially since he was relegated to an overflow room with lower-tier guests.

Adding to the controversy, it wasn’t until January 26—more than three weeks after his colonoscopy—that City Hall vaguely announced Adams “hasn’t been feeling his best” and would be scaling back public appearances.

Adams’ approach to secrecy contrasts sharply with his predecessors. In 2015, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio publicly announced his hernia surgery a day in advance and promptly returned to work. In 2000, Rudy Giuliani not only disclosed his prostate cancer treatment, but also held a news conference from his hospital bed just six hours later.

Even former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, notorious for taking secretive weekend trips, faced backlash for being absent during a major 2010 blizzard.

While Adams insists he had a right to privacy, critics argue that keeping the public and legally designated successors in the dark for over a month undermines transparency and trust. The fallout from this secrecy could spark further scrutiny of Adams’ administration, which is already facing multiple investigations into political allies.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)