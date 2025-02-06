TRAGEDY IN GAZA: 2 IDF Soldiers Killed After Crane Collapses In Buffer Zone, 8 Injured

A terrible tragedy occurred in the northern Gaza Strip overnight Wednesday when a crane collapsed due to powerful winds amid a winter storm.

The operational crane collapsed in the new Gaza buffer zone, killing two soldiers who were inside a building at the outpost.

The soldiers were later identified as Sgt. First Class Nachman Refael Ben Ami, 20, H’Yd, from Eilat, and Sgt. First Class (res.) Nadav Cohen, H’yd, 21, from Beit Chanan, a moshav in central Israel. Both soldiers served in the 51st Battalion in the Golani Brigade.

Another soldier was seriously injured and seven were lightly to moderately injured.

An investigation was launched into the incident and meanwhile, the IDF has halted the operation of all cranes in the Gaza border area and at posts in the Netzarim and Philadelphi corridors inside Gaza.

An initial investigation revealed that the collapse was caused by a sudden and especially powerful gust of wind.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)