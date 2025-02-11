BEYOND INSANE: USAID Fully Funded Notorious Al-Qaeda Terrorist Anwar Al-Awlaki’s College Education

Newly unearthed documents indicate that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) fully funded the college education of notorious Al Qaeda terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki, a key figure behind multiple attacks on American soil.

Al-Awlaki, an American-born jihadist, was killed in a 2011 drone strike authorized by the Obama administration, but not before he radicalized terrorists, including the 9/11 hijackers and Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan.

The explosive findings come amid an ongoing investigation by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Trump administration initiative aimed at rooting out waste and corruption in federal agencies. According to archival records posted to social media, al-Awlaki fraudulently claimed to be a Yemeni national to secure an exchange visa and funding from USAID while attending Colorado State University. The document explicitly states that USAID provided “full funding” for his tuition.

Despite al-Awlaki’s extensive ties to Al Qaeda, the U.S. government did not officially identify him as a terrorist threat until years later. He met 9/11 hijackers Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi while preaching in San Diego, later moving to Yemen, where he became one of Al Qaeda’s top recruiters. He was linked to multiple terror plots, including the Christmas Day bombing attempt and the 2009 Fort Hood shooting, which left 13 Americans dead.

The shocking USAID revelation surfaces as the Trump administration moves to dismantle the agency, citing massive fraud and mismanagement. USAID has been accused of funneling taxpayer money into dubious projects, including an Iraqi version of Sesame Street.

DOGE’s investigation into USAID has sparked outrage from government employees, some of whom describe the probe as a “mafia-like takeover.” A federal judge has temporarily blocked Trump’s move to place 2,200 USAID employees on leave, but his administration remains steadfast in eliminating wasteful government spending.

“We have to solve the efficiency problem. We have to solve the fraud, waste, abuse,” Trump said in a recent Fox News interview. “You take a look at USAID, the kind of fraud in there.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)