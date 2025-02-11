Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Canned Tuna Sold At Trader Joe’s, Costco, H-E-B Recalled For Botulism Risk

FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., on Dec. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Several brands of canned tuna sold at stores including Trader Joe’s, Costco and H-E-B have been recalled because they might be contaminated with a type of bacteria that causes botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

Tri-Union Seafoods of El Segundo, California, last week recalled certain lots of tuna sold under the Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s brand names, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said that lids on the “easy open” cans may have a manufacturing defect that could cause the products to leak or to become contaminated with the bacteria that causes botulism.

The affected products have retail codes listed in the recall notice and best-by dates in 2027 and 2028. The tuna was also sold at Harris Teeter, Publix, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart and some independent stores in several states.

No illnesses have been reported to date, the company said. Consumers should not consume the recalled tuna even if it doesn’t look or smell spoiled. Return the recalled tuna to the store for a full refund, throw it away or contact Tri-Union Seafoods.

Botulism is a rare but serious illness that occurs when a toxin caused by the bacteria attacks the body’s nerves. It can cause difficulty breathing, paralysis and death.

