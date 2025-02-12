Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Navy Crew Members Eject From Their Jet Before It Crashes Off The San Diego Coast

A U.S. Coast Guard boat, left, and a U.S. Navy boat work near Shelter Island after a U.S. Navy plane crashed into the San Diego Bay, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Two crew members ejected from a U.S. Navy jet before it crashed Wednesday off the San Diego coast and were quickly rescued by a sportfishing boat, authorities said.

The two occupants of the E/A-18G Growler were first picked up by the Premier Sportfishing vessel then transferred to a nearby Customs and Border Protection vessel, said Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Christopher Sappey.

On a live webcam of San Diego harbor traffic, someone aboard the Premier can be heard telling the Coast Guard that the crew members ejected right after takeoff.

“We’re on our way to help assist,” the man called in about 10:14 a.m. “They’re in the water.”

Shortly afterward, someone from the boat added, “We have both pilots on board and safe.”

Photos posted by the fishing company on its website appear to show two people dropping into the water with parachutes.

“We are relieved and grateful to have had one of our vessels in the right place at the right time,” Frank Ursitti, general manager of H&M Landing, the company that owns the boat, said in a news release. “Captain Brandon Viets and the crew of the Premier acted swiftly, and thanks to their professionalism, were able to bring these pilots to safety.”

The two men were taken to an area hospital, where they were in stable condition, authorities said.

The Coast Guard has two vessels now safeguarding the Growler wreckage in the San Diego Harbor, Sappey said. Further details of the crash weren’t immediately available.

The Growler is a two-seater jet that specializes in electronic warfare.

A similar Navy jet crashed last October during a routine training flight in Washington state, killing its two crew members. The aircraft wreckage was found in remote mountainous terrain.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Mental Health Or Money Grab? The Unethical Practices Hurting Our Community

GAZA: Hamas Terror Chiefs Ordered to Ditch Cell Phones Over Surveillance Fears

WATCH: Adams Declares Victory as DOJ Drops Corruption Case, Shifts Focus to Reelection

A LEGEND IS NIFTAR: Holocaust Survivor, R’ Yehuda Lindenblatt Z”L, Oldest Hatzolah Volunteer In NYC

FALLING SHORT? Trump’s Deportations So Far Lag Behind, Stand At Just 50% Of Biden’s Final Weeks

Crown Heights Leaders Host Welcome Breakfast for Congressman Ritchie Torres {PHOTOS}

MORE FROM TRUMP: “We’re Gonna Have Gaza, There’s Nothing to Buy” [SEE VIDEOS]

Abbas Ends “Pay To Slay?” Fatah Says Terrorists Will Be Paid Via Alternative Program

WATCH: Hagaon HaRav Shaul Alter’s Message About Sacrifices Parents Make For Their Children’s Chinuch

🚨 NETANYAHU: Return Our Hostages By Shabbos At Noon, Or War Resumes [VIDEO]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network