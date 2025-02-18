HISTORIC: Syrian Jews from U.S. Visit Kevarim in Damascus, Including Reb Chaim Vital ZT’L [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

For the first time since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, a group of Syrian Jews from the United States has traveled to Damascus, visiting the historic Jewish cemetery in the city’s Jewish Quarter, as well as the Kever of Rav Chaim Vital, the well-known 16th-century Mekubal and Talmid of the Arizal.

According to reports, the delegation’s visit marks a significant milestone, as no such trip has taken place since Ahmad al-Sharaa assumed power in Syria. The group documented their journey, highlighting the preservation of these Jewish sites despite decades of turmoil in the region.

Damascus once had a thriving Jewish community, but nearly all of its members fled in the late 20th century due to persecution and instability. Jewish visitors to Syria remain rare, making this trip particularly noteworthy.

VIDEO & PHOTOS VIA Roi Kais, Kan 11

