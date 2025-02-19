Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Hamas Proposes Releasing All Hostages In One Go In Next Phase

Protesters demand the release of hostages. (photo: Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Hamas submitted a proposal to Israel for the release of all hostages in one go in phase two of the deal, Kan News reported on Tuesday evening.

According to the report, the offer comes as Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu set a firm demand for phase two negotiations – the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and the removal of Hamas.

Hamas’s offer stems from it prioritizing its own survival in the Gaza Strip, whether officially or through another model like Hezbollah in Lebanon. The terrorists slated to be released in the next phase are considered a secondary priority.

Netanyahu has informed cabinet ministers that he has decided to officially begin negotiations for phase two.

Phase two negotiations will be headed by Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, one of Netanyahu’s closest confidants, following Netanyahu’s decision to remove Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar and Mossad chief David Barnea as the heads of the negotiation team,

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



