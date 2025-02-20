MAILBAG: The Bibas Family’s Murder Began In 2005—With Ariel Sharon’s Gaza Betrayal

Ever since the October 7th massacre, we’ve heard nonstop about the IDF’s intelligence failures—how they ignored warning signs, how they were unprepared, how Hamas caught them off guard. And yes, those failures are real, and they must be addressed. But what we almost never hear about is the person who led us to this moment, the man who made all of this possible: Ariel Sharon.

It was Sharon, not the current government, who handed Gaza to Hamas on a silver platter. It was Sharon who ignored the Mossad, the Shin Bet, the IDF, and every security expert who warned him that a unilateral withdrawal from Gaza would turn it into a terror state. And it was Sharon who dismissed those warnings with a wave of his hand, convinced he knew better.

And now? The bodies of the Bibas family have come home in coffins—Sharon’s legacy made flesh.

The predictions made in 2005 about Gaza weren’t vague guesses—they were accurate, chilling warnings that played out to the letter:

Mossad and Aman warned that a unilateral withdrawal would empower Hamas. They were right. Two years later, Hamas violently seized power in Gaza, throwing Fatah officials off rooftops and turning the Strip into a terrorist fortress.

The Shin Bet warned that without the IDF in Gaza, Hamas would smuggle in weapons and build a massive terror network. They were right. The tunnels, the rockets, the weapons arsenals—they all flourished the moment the IDF left.

The IDF warned that withdrawing from Gaza would not lead to peace, but rather to a surge in terror attacks. They were right. Since 2005, Israel has endured thousands of rocket attacks, multiple wars, and endless terror operations—all originating from the very territory Sharon handed over.

The only people who didn’t see this coming were the so-called “visionaries” who believed that making deals with bloodthirsty terrorists would lead to peace.

As I watch the Bibas family’s remains return from Gaza in coffins, I feel nothing but utter rage—rage at Sharon, rage at every politician who has ever believed in “land for peace”, and rage at every moron in Israel who still insists on repeating the same suicidal mistakes.

How many times does Hamas need to prove itself before we finally believe them? How many rockets, how many kidnappings, how many slaughtered families before we stop pretending that there is a deal to be made with those who dream of annihilating us?

Sharon should have known better. He wasn’t naïve—he was a hardened military leader who had seen Arab terror up close. But in his arrogance, he believed he could control the uncontrollable. That he could defy reality. That he could rip Jews from their homes, hand land to our enemies, and somehow, it would all work out in Israel’s favor.

It didn’t. And it never will.

Of course, we must recognize that this is what Hashem decreed. Everything that happens is part of His plan, even when we do not understand it. But that does not absolve us of responsibility. Just as we do not blindly step into danger and expect a miracle, we do not hand over land to genocidal terrorists and expect peace.

Sharon made a catastrophic mistake, and we are still paying for it. The blood of October 7th is on Hamas’ hands—but the opportunity for Hamas to slaughter our people was given to them by Ariel Sharon.

Signed,

P.N.

