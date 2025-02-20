Agam Berger: “This Is How I Was Shomer Shabbos, Mitzvos In Captivity”

Agam Berger, the IDF soldier who made a tremendous Kiddush Hashem when she was released about two weeks ago, met with Rebbetzin Tzili Schneider, the head of the Kesher Yehudi organization and media personality Shneor Webber, and shared with them how she was shomer mitvos in captivity.

“About a year ago, the terrorists brought us a siddur they found in the area,” she said. “They asked us what it was and gave it to us, and we used it throughout our captivity. It wasn’t a coincidence. It came just when we needed it.”

She added that “they found all sorts of things that the army had left behind, like a dog tag, and they simply brought them to us. They also showed us maps that the army left, thinking we could help interpret them. Of course, we didn’t. Not that we could have anyway.”

“We observed most of the Chagim. We had a radio for part of the time, and sometimes we saw things on television and figured out the date. We also had a secular calendar. We missed both Chanukas but I managed to keep Pesach and not eat chametz. I asked for cornmeal and the captors brought it to me. In a way, they respected me more because I’m religious.”

“They said that all Judaism is a lie, but they prefer someone who believes in G-d over someone who doesn’t believe. There is no such option for them.”

Yom Kippur was one of the most significant moments for her. “We managed to keep the fast, and I remember we davened a lot that day. I also fasted on Taanis Esther. I felt it was something I had to do, especially in the situation we were in.”

“I also fasted on Tisha B’Av. I asked G-d to give me a sign, and then by chance the date of ‘the 2nd of Av’ appeared on television, and from there we counted down to Tisha B’Av.”

Agam also shared her determination to be Shomer Shabbos. “I simply refused to light a fire on Shabbat. I didn’t watch television on Shabbat. There was a time they would bring us candles before Shabbat. We listened to Galgalatz and knew when Shabbat was.”

