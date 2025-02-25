Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Monsey Scoop to Provide Live Coverage of Historic Skvere Hachnoses Sefer Torah


The Skvere kehilla is preparing for a momentous occasion as it welcomes a new Sefer Torah with a grand Hachnoses Sefer Torah celebration. Monsey Scoop will be providing real-time coverage of this historic event, keeping the community informed with minute-by-minute updates.

The two-day celebration begins tonight with the Kesivas Haoisies, followed by the grand Hachnoses Sefer Torah on Wednesday. Thousands are expected to participate in this joyous occasion, marking a significant milestone for the Skvere kehilla.

To stay updated with Monsey Scoop’s live coverage, community members can subscribe to updates via WhatsApp Status: Click here to subscribe. Additionally, those who wish to join a Monsey Scoop WhatsApp group can do so here: Join a Monsey Scoop group.

With Monsey Scoop providing minute-by-minute updates, readers can experience the excitement of this special event from wherever they are. Don’t miss out—subscribe now to Whatsapp Status or join a Whatsapp group to follow the event as it unfolds.



