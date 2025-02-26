TRUMP LETS LOOSE: “This Country Has Gotten Bloated, Fat, Disgusting, And Incompetently Run” [VIDEO]

In his first cabinet meeting since returning to the White House, President Donald Trump wasted no time in calling out the failures of the previous administration, declaring his commitment to restoring America’s greatness by slashing bloated government spending, cracking down on illegal immigration, and eliminating the wasteful policies of Joe Biden’s presidency.

During the meeting, President Trump did not hold back, describing the dire state of the nation left behind by his predecessor.

“This country has gotten bloated, fat, disgusting, and incompetently run,” Trump said. “We just had the worst president in the history of our country. He was a disgrace.”

Trump specifically blasted Biden for his disastrous border policies, which have allowed millions of illegal immigrants to flood into the U.S., putting American safety, jobs, and resources at risk. He also tore into Biden’s reckless spending, particularly on the radical Green New Deal, which he called a “total scam” that has led to devastating inflation and economic hardship for American families.

One of the key topics of discussion was Trump’s bold initiative to cut the bloated federal workforce, a move designed to eliminate inefficiency and restore accountability in Washington. Responding to a reporter’s question about plans for additional workforce reductions, Trump made it clear that he fully supports streamlining the federal government.

“I think Elon [Musk] wants to, and I think it’s a good idea because, you know, those people… they’re on the bubble,” Trump said. “You’ve got a lot of people that have not responded. Do they exist? Who are they? And it’s possible that a lot of those people will actually be fired. And if that happens, that’s okay, because that’s what we’re trying to do.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)