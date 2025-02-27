Hatzolah NYC Tightens Privacy with New Rule: No More Addresses Over the Radio

New York City’s Chevra Hatzolah, the renowned volunteer emergency medical service, is rolling out a significant change in its operations to safeguard patient privacy and streamline communications. Sources close to YWN reveal that Hatzolah dispatchers will no longer broadcast exact emergency addresses over the radio, a move prompted by the growing number of scanner listeners—hundreds of whom tune in daily—and a commitment to protecting the confidentiality of those they serve. Instead, addresses will now be automatically texted to responding units, ensuring that only authorized personnel have access to sensitive location details.

This shift, already in effect on a trial basis, builds on a practice Hatzolah has successfully employed for nearly three years with psychiatric and other sensitive emergencies. According to an internal memo obtained by YWN, dispatchers are now instructed to provide only the street name and, where possible, the nearest cross streets over the air. Full addresses are reserved for urgent exceptions, such as life-threatening cases like choking or cardiac arrest, where every second counts. Responding members simply check their text messages for precise details, a process made seamless by Hatzolah’s integrated notification system.

The change comes as Hatzolah contends with an unintended consequence of its visibility: the proliferation of scanner enthusiasts and curious onlookers who monitor emergency frequencies. “It’s not just about privacy,” one source told YWN. “It’s about keeping the focus on the patient, not a crowd of bystanders who show up because they heard the call.” By limiting address broadcasts, Hatzolah aims to reduce such interference while maintaining its hallmark rapid response times.

Looking ahead, Hatzolah is not stopping at this interim measure. The organization is working around the clock on a comprehensive state-of-the-art encrypted radio system that will fully secure its airways from public access. In fact, YWn has learned that all the infrastructure/hardware for the new system is in place already. Once implemented, this cutting-edge solution promises to “lock out” unauthorized listeners for good, marking a significant leap forward in operational security and patient confidentiality.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)