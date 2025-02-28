🚨🚨EXPLOSIVE OVAL OFFICE SHOUTDOWN: Trump, Vance, OBLITERATE Zelensky, Who Is Then THROWN OUT Of White House

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a tense and shocking Oval Office meeting on Friday.

Zelensky visited the White House on Friday to sign a deal regarding Ukraine’s rare earth minerals. During a meeting in the Oval Office, Zelensky told Trump and Vance that Vladimir Putin has violated agreements with his country in the past.

Vance responded by telling Zelensky, “I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the oval office and try to litigate this in front of them American media.” The vice president then accused his government of forcing civilians to the frontlines due to a low amount of manpower.

SEE SHOCKING VIDEO BELOW:

TRUMP: Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel.

ZELENSKY: I’m not telling you-

TRUMP: Because you’re in no position to dictate that remember this…You’re in no position to dictate what we’re going to feel. We’re going to feel very good.

ZELENSKY: You will feel influence-

TRUMP: We’re going to feel very good and very strong. You’re right now not in a very good position. You’ve allowed yourself to be in a very bad position and he happens to be right about it.

ZELENSKY: From the very beginning of the war-

TRUMP: You’re not in a good position! You don’t have the cards right now! With us you start having cards.

ZELENSKY: I’m not playing cards. I’m very serious mister president-

TRUMP: You are playing cards. You are gambling with the lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with World War III! You’re gambling with World War Three! And what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country! That’s backed you far more than a lot of people said they should have!

TRUMP: “It’s going to be a very hard thing to do business like this.”

VANCE: “Accept that there are disagreements, and let’s go litigate those disagreements rather than trying to fight it out in the media… you’re wrong.”

🚨Statement from President Trump following meeting with Zelenskyy: “He is not ready for peace. He disrespected the United States. He can come back when he is ready.”

TRUMP HAS ZELENSKYY KICKED OUT OF THE WHITEHOUSE!

WATCH THIS: Zelenskyy just left the Whitehouse humiliated after robbing America out of 250 BILLION and disrespecting President Trump inside the Oval Office. 👋

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)