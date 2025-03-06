House of Representatives Censures Rep. Al Green Over Disruption During Trump Address

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 224-198 on Thursday to censure Rep. Al Green following his disruption of President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress earlier this week. The vote, which saw ten Democrats join Republicans in support while two voted “present,” marked a rare formal reprimand prompted by Green’s actions during the Tuesday night speech.

The incident occurred four minutes into Trump’s address when Green stood, waved his cane, and shouted “no mandate to cut Medicaid!” interrupting the president’s remarks. House Speaker Mike Johnson repeatedly asked Green to sit down, but after he continued, Johnson directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to escort the Texas Democrat from the chamber. The episode briefly halted the proceedings, drawing attention to long-standing tensions over decorum in Congress.

On Wednesday, Rep. Dan Newhouse introduced a resolution to censure Green, describing his behavior as a violation of House rules and a breach of decorum. “This resolution ensures that the House maintains its standards of conduct,” Newhouse said during floor debate. House Speaker Johnson supported the measure, calling it an “appropriate remedy” and noting that Green’s actions disrupted an official proceeding. A separate censure resolution, authored by Rep. Troy Nehls, also gained support from over 30 Republican co-sponsors.

Green defended his actions, declaring on Wednesday, “Friends, I would do it again,” framing his outburst as a protest against Trump’s policy proposals. During Thursday’s vote, Green and several Democratic colleagues sang “We Shall Overcome” on the House floor as the censure resolution was read, a gesture tied to his history as a civil rights advocate. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries had previously urged Democrats to avoid such high-profile protests during Trump’s address, highlighting internal party disagreement over the approach.

The censure passed with bipartisan support, though the majority of Democrats opposed it. Ten Democrats voted in favor, reflecting some cross-party consensus on the need for order, while two abstained. The resolution formally admonishes Green but carries no additional penalties beyond the public statement of disapproval.

This marks the 28th time in U.S. history that the House has censured one of its members, and the first instance tied to interrupting a presidential address to Congress. Green, a 20-year House veteran, has a record of provocative actions, including prior arrests during protests outside the Capitol and foreign embassies.

