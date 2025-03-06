Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Lakewood Busing Controversy: Organizers Claim 30,000 Opposing LSTA’s “Threats And Bullying”


A campaign targeting the Lakewood Student Transportation Authority (LSTA) has ignited a wave of controversy, with organizers claiming to have rallied tens of thousands in opposition to what they describe as an effort to force families to abandon long-held yiddishe principles.

According to the campaign’s organizers, an estimated 30,000 community members have “stood strong with Daas Torah” by refusing to use the internet to submit busing registration forms—despite what they allege are “threats, bullying, and a brazen disregard for Hashem v’Toraso” by the LSTA.

