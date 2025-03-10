Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

MUSK CONFIRMS: Pro-Hamas Hacking Group Claims Responsibility For Massive Ongoing Cyberattack On X


The X social media platform has been hit with a “massive cyberattack” that has prevented some users from accessing the site, platform owner Elon Musk confirmed on Monday.

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved,” Musk said.

Musk implied that the attack was still ongoing.

At the time of writing, there were more than 33,000 reports of X outages on Monday, according to Downdetector.

Musk confirmed the cyberattack in response to a social media user who detailed a series of attacks against the entrepreneur’s interests, from protests against the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to vandalism of Tesla stores.

A hacking group called “Dark Storm Team” announces on Telegram that they are behind taking down X multiple times today.

Dark Storm Team’s history points to geopolitical motives and are pro-Hamas.

