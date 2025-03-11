Egg Prices Drop Sharply, Now Cost Less Than When Donald Trump Returned As President

Consumers across the country are seeing welcome relief at the grocery store as egg prices have dropped significantly, thanks in part to swift action by the Trump administration. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the encouraging news Tuesday morning, highlighting that the cost of a dozen eggs has fallen by an average of $1.85 since the administration unveiled its strategic plan on February 26.

“A good piece of news we just got in the last day or two is that the average cost of a dozen eggs has now gone down $1.85,” Rollins told reporters. She acknowledged that seasonal demand could cause a slight uptick in prices but emphasized that the administration’s policies are already delivering results for American families.

The price of everyday essentials, including eggs, has been a major focus of Trump, who has worked aggressively to tackle inflation and bring down costs for consumers. Egg prices had reached record highs, with some stores selling them for as much as $10.99 per dozen.

The administration’s proactive measures, particularly its efforts to combat avian flu outbreaks, have been instrumental in stabilizing egg supplies and driving down costs. Rollins credited these policies for the rapid price decline, proving that decisive action can deliver real economic relief.

The White House and Trump allies have been quick to highlight this success, pointing to it as evidence that the administration’s economic strategies are working.

Greg Price, White House rapid response manager, celebrated the news on X: “So much for the Democrat talking point that President Trump was personally responsible for the increase in egg prices. Not even two weeks after USDA announced an effort to combat avian flu, egg prices are officially lower than before President Trump took office.”

