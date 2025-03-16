Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Says He Was Being A ‘Bit Sarcastic’ When He Promised To End Russia-Ukraine War In 24 Hours

A visitor to the city wearing a mask of President Donald Trump poses for a photo in front of a Canadian flag being held by tourists from Toronto showing their support for Canada regarding trade tariffs, in front of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was “being a little bit sarcastic” when he repeatedly claimed as a candidate that he would have the Russia-Ukraine war solved within 24 hours — and even before he even took office.

Trump was asked about the vow he repeatedly made on the campaign trail during an interview for the “Full Measure” television program as his administration is still trying to broker a solution 54 days into his second term.

“Well, I was being a little bit sarcastic when I said that,” Trump said in a clip released ahead of the episode airing Sunday. “What I really mean is I’d like to get it settled and, I’ll, I think, I think I’ll be successful.”

It was a rare admission from Trump, who has a long record of making exaggerated claims.

Trump said at a CNN town hall in May 2023, “They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done — I’ll have that done in 24 hours.”

“That is a war that’s dying to be settled. I will get it settled before I even become president,” Trump said during his September debate with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. “If I win, when I’m president-elect, and what I’ll do is I’ll speak to one, I’ll speak to the other. I’ll get them together.”

The Republican repeated the claim frequently on the campaign trail.

His special envoy, Steve Witkoff, was in Moscow this week for talks on a U.S.-proposed ceasefire, which Ukraine has accepted.

In the interview, Trump was also asked what the plan would be if Putin does not agree to a ceasefire to the war he started three years ago.

“Bad news for this world because so many people are dying,” Trump said.

But I think, I think he’s going to agree. I really do. I think I know him pretty well and I think he’s going to agree.”

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: When Joy Feels Unreachable: A Letter to Those Who Struggled Through Purim

MAJOR NEWS: Netanyahu To Fire Shin bet leader This Week

HaRav Avrohom Gurwicz, Rosh Yeshivas Gateshead: “It’s a Chiyuv to Have a Say in the WZO”

PHOTOS: Thousands Of Vishnitzer Chassdim Celebrate Purim As Rebbe Scheduled For Major Surgery On Monday

IDF Disciplinary Actions Issued Over Purim Gunfire Incident in Gaza

🚨 IS AMERICA THREATENING AIRSTRIKES IN GAZA? Witkoff Sends Dark Warning To Hamas [SEE VIDEO]

“Ramadan Is Coming, Brother”: Shin Bet Foils Palestinian Planning Shooting Attack In Yerushalayim’s Old City

Hamas Terrorist Who Stormed Israel On Oct. 7, Others Posing As Journalists Taken Out in IDF Strike

PHOTOS: Hagaon HaRav Meilich Biederman On Purim (Photos For YWN Via Shuki Lerer)

YEMEN: Trump Launches ‘Decisive And Powerful’ Airstrikes Against Houthi’s

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network