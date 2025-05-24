BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Refoel Faham Z”l, Third Bochur In Horrific Jackson Crash, Niftar Shortly Before Shabbos

The Lakewood community is once again plunged into mourning with the heartbreaking news that Refoel Faham z”l, one of the initial survivors of Friday morning’s horrific car crash, has tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Refoel z”l had been critically injured in the devastating accident that occurred on Hope Chapel Road near New Central Avenue. Hatzolah paramedics rushed him to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery and received intensive medical care for over 18 hours. Despite the valiant efforts of the medical team, Refoel was niftar shortly before the onset of Shabbos.

The accident, which unfolded early Friday morning, involved a Toyota Sienna carrying five bochurim. Preliminary reports indicate the vehicle struck a deer, causing the driver to lose control. The minivan veered off the road and crashed into a tree, igniting a fire that engulfed the vehicle.

Two of the bochurim—Dovid Yitzchok Handler z”l and Chaim Zelig Berl z”l—were tragically niftar at the scene.

The petirah of Refoel z”l brings the toll from this devastating tragedy to three.

Please continue davening for the refuah sheleima of Meir Moshe Aharon ben Devorah Naomi.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)