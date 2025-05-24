Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Refoel Faham Z”l, Third Bochur In Horrific Jackson Crash, Niftar Shortly Before Shabbos


The Lakewood community is once again plunged into mourning with the heartbreaking news that Refoel Faham z”l, one of the initial survivors of Friday morning’s horrific car crash, has tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Refoel z”l had been critically injured in the devastating accident that occurred on Hope Chapel Road near New Central Avenue.  Hatzolah paramedics rushed him to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery and received intensive medical care for over 18 hours. Despite the valiant efforts of the medical team, Refoel was niftar shortly before the onset of Shabbos.

The accident, which unfolded early Friday morning, involved a Toyota Sienna carrying five bochurim. Preliminary reports indicate the vehicle struck a deer, causing the driver to lose control. The minivan veered off the road and crashed into a tree, igniting a fire that engulfed the vehicle.

Two of the bochurim—Dovid Yitzchok Handler z”l and Chaim Zelig Berl z”l—were tragically niftar at the scene.

The petirah of Refoel z”l brings the toll from this devastating tragedy to three.

Please continue davening for the refuah sheleima of Meir Moshe Aharon ben Devorah Naomi. 

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BIG NEWS: Gov DeSantis Signs Bill Empowering Hatzalah South Florida to Expand Life-Saving Services Across the State

Senate Report: U.S. Officials Knew of Heart Inflammation Risk from Covid Vaccines, Withheld Info

Chicago Mayoral Appointee Resigns After Backlash Over Tearing Down Israeli Hostage Poster

TRAGEDY STRIKES LAKEWOOD: Two Bochurim Killed, 2 Critical, In Early Friday Morning Crash On Hope Chapel

Pro-Terror Activists Sickeningly Celebrate Murder Of Israeli Embassy Staffers

Trump Revokes Harvard’s Student Visa Program Over Refusal To Out Pro-Terror Students

WATCH: Oklahoma Iman In English: “Jews Have Always Attacked Women & Children

WATCH: Yair Golan Pushes An Elderly Man In Kiryat Shmona

Massive Medicare Audit Push Could Spell Trouble for Nursing Home Operators

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS: Residents Demand Mayor Resign After Antisemitism Allegations Against His Wife

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network