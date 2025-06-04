Cuomo Slams Hochul: “What Has Been Accomplished In The Past Four Years?” Regrets Stepping Down In Disgrace

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, speaking to the New York Times, said he regrets his 2021 resignation from the governorship amid harassment allegations, suggesting he would have handled the situation differently if given another chance.

Cuomo, who stepped down during his third term, said, “If I had to do it again, I wouldn’t have resigned.”

“At the time, I thought that I would be a distraction to government functionality, that they would all be involved in impeachment proceedings, blah, blah, blah,” he continued. “Looking back, what has really been done in the past four years anyway, right?” – a pointed critique at his successor, Governor Kathy Hochul.

In response, Hochul’s spokesperson, Avi Small, highlighted her administration’s achievements, such as maintaining income tax levels, reforming bail laws, combating crime, building housing, and enhancing affordability, noting that Cuomo’s criticism ironically mirrors support for her policy agenda.

Cuomo’s remarks come amid his campaign for New York City mayor, where he positions himself as a seasoned leader capable of addressing the city’s challenges.

“I was done. I was in the private sector, just enjoying life,” Cuomo said. “But then I was looking at what was happening in New York City. You saw Mayor Adams getting into trouble; you saw (President) Trump coming; so, I’m worried about New York City.”

Despite his controversial past, including the resignation and ongoing scrutiny over his handling of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo is widely seen as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)