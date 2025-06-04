Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

A Struggling Father With 10 Children Has One Wish: To Marry Off His Son With Dignity

Communicated Content

In a quiet neighborhood in Eretz Yisrael, a hardworking father, R’ Dovid Elgarabli, is desperately trying to do what every father dreams of—walk his son to the chuppah. But with crushing debts, medical crises, and a household of ten children, it feels impossible.

R’ Dovid works over 12 hours a day as a bus driver, while his devoted wife is fully occupied caring for their sick child, shuttling between doctors and hospitals. The bills have piled up, and the family is constantly at risk of having their electricity and water shut off due to unpaid balances.

Now, with just six weeks left to the chasunah, they don’t even have the bare minimum to begin preparing.

The chosson and kallah have promised to daven and mention the names of donors under the chuppah. Your support—no matter the amount—can bring them joy and stability in this most sacred moment.

Tax-deductible in the U.S. via Netza Israel (501c3)
Submit names for tefillah
Click here to donate>>




Popular Posts

MORE TROUBLE FOR NETANYAHU: New Poll Has Bennet-Led Coalition With 72 Seats

🚨 DRAMATIC DECISION: Shas Will Support UTJ In Vote To Dissolve Knesset

Pro-Terror Activist Who Attacked Jews At Columbia Was in Direct Contact with Hamas Spokesman

Edelstein’s Draconian Demands That Sabotaged A Chareidi Draft Deal

Ponevezh Hachnosas Sefer Torah in Memory of Rosh Yeshiva HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein zt”l [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

From Beis Medrash to Espionage: Vizhnitz Avreich Arrested By Shin Bet In Iranian Spy Plot

White House Press Secretary Torches Press: “We Don’t Take Hamas at Their Word Like You Do”

Supreme Court Justice Slams The Court’s Overreach: “Immense Damage”

Likud, Chareidi MKs Slam Edelstein: “Lomdei Torah Will Be Worse Off Than African Infiltrators”

Khamenei Rejects US-Proposed Nuclear Deal, Vows To Keep Enriching Uranium

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network