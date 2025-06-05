EXPLOSIVE DRAMA: Elon Musk and Donald Trump BLAST EACH OTHER As Their Friendship Crumbles In Public Showdown

In a turn of events nearly everyone knew was going to happen, Elon Musk launched a blistering attack on President Trump Thursday, declaring all-out war with a savage message on X: “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House, and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.”

Musk didn’t hold back, calling out what he called “ingratitude” as their once-close alliance descends into chaos. This dramatic public spat marks a shocking rupture between two of the biggest personalities in American politics and tech.

The feud centers around Trump’s signature “One, Big, Beautiful Bill,” a massive tax-and-spending package projected to add trillions to the U.S. national debt over the next decade. Musk, who once supported Trump’s agenda, launched a digital campaign Wednesday to “Kill the Bill,” claiming it includes “a mountain of disgusting pork” and unfair cuts to electric vehicle and solar incentives.

Trump responded during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, suggesting Musk was angry about the bill’s EV tax credit rollback.

“I’m very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

Trump suggested that Musk, who earlier this week called the GOP bill a “disgusting abomination,” was upset that the bill cut out a tax credit meant to incentivize electric vehicle purchases.

“Elon’s upset because we took the EV mandate, which was a lot of money for electric vehicles and they’re having a hard time with electric vehicles and they want us to pay billions of dollars in subsidy,” Trump said. “Elon knew this from the beginning.”

But Musk fired back on X, exposing the president’s hypocrisy: “Whatever. Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Musk questioned Trump’s claims that he “knew the inner workings of the bill better than anybody,” asserting, “False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!”

Sources close to the ongoing fallout reveal that long-standing speculation about their falling out has just become reality. For months, the two figures maintained a veneer of friendship—Trump even praised Musk as a “friend” in the Oval Office last week, praising him for his work on DOGE.

Now, with Musk distancing himself from Trump and criticizing him openly, their relationship has crumbled in spectacular fashion—dragging their once-allyship into the spotlight as a full-blown public feud.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)