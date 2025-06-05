Attorney-General: IDF To Issue 54,000 Draft Orders To Bnei Yeshivos

Amid the looming coalition crisis over the lack of a Chareidi draft bill, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara announced on Thursday evening that “the IDF will issue over 50,000 draft notices to yeshiva students in the upcoming month of Tammuz and will soon present an enforcement plan against draft dodgers.”

“This was presented by army officials at a meeting with the Attorney General today with the participation of the head of the IDF’s Manpower Directorate.”

According to the Attorney General’s letter, this concerns approximately 54,000 orders (referred to as “the pool”) that will be sent during the upcoming month of July, with reporting dates staggered throughout the recruitment year, according to a plan to be determined by the army.

At the same time, the army will soon present a plan to encourage voluntary recruitment of those receiving the orders, alongside “concrete steps” to improve enforcement regarding evaders, including proactive enforcement actions by the army, improved enforcement at Ben Gurion Airport, and improved cooperation with the Israel Police in enforcement actions.

