THE PRINCE RETURNS: YEEDLE UNVEILS “הוא ולא אחר” – A Decade-Long Dedication to Musical Perfection, An Artistic Masterpiece

For over ten years, Yeedle has poured his heart and soul into Hu V’lo Acher, and now, this deeply personal and meticulously refined masterpiece is finally here.

Yeedle’s commitment to quality has always set him apart. Eschewing trends for true artistry, he has ensured every song is thoughtfully crafted, every arrangement purposeful, and every vocal line delivered with heartfelt emotion. Yeedle’s impeccable performance on this album is a testament to his signature sound and steadfast standards.

Discover powerful duets with his father Mordechai Ben David, Lipa Schmeltzer, Aharon Razel, Yitzchok Ben Arza, his son Chaim Lazer, and other special guests.

This isn’t merely an album release; it’s the culmination of a decade-long passion project. It’s Yeedle unfiltered, authentic, and creating music that will resonate for generations.

Hu V’lo Acher is now available on all platforms.

