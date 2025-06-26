NYS Assemblyman Aron Wieder and Senator Sam Sutton Lead Passage of Landmark Bill Ensuring Backup Cochlear Implant Coverage

In a major win for individuals with hearing impairments, the New York State Legislature has passed a landmark bill—championed by Assemblyman Aron Wieder and Brooklyn State Senator Sam Sutton—that mandates insurance coverage for backup cochlear implant processors, closing a critical gap in existing healthcare policies.

The legislation, introduced by Assemblyman Wieder as bill A.6314-A, was inspired by a powerful encounter with a constituent whose daughter relies on a cochlear implant to hear. When the family’s insurance denied coverage for a backup device, the young girl was left in silence during periods when her primary processor needed repairs—an all-too-common scenario for cochlear users across the state.

“This legislation is about dignity and basic accessibility,” said Assemblyman Wieder. “No child or adult should be forced to live in silence simply because their only cochlear processor is temporarily out of service. This bill ensures that backup devices are not a luxury—they’re a necessity.”

Cochlear implants consist of an internal surgical implant and an external processor that allows the user to hear. Under prior insurance regulations, most large group health plans covered only the initial processor, offering no support for backup devices. This left users—particularly children—vulnerable to long stretches without hearing when their device was being repaired, upgraded, or simply recharged.

The newly passed legislation corrects this issue by requiring insurance companies to cover backup cochlear implant processors and their components under large group health plans, ensuring patients have uninterrupted access to sound.

State Senator Sam Sutton served as the bill’s lead sponsor in the Senate and worked closely with Assemblyman Wieder to ensure its passage. “We are committed to improving healthcare access for all New Yorkers,” said Senator Sutton. “This bill ensures that families are no longer burdened by unnecessary gaps in insurance coverage when it comes to such essential medical devices.”

Assemblyman Wieder added, “Together, we stood up for New Yorkers who deserve to be heard—literally. This legislation will bring peace of mind and a better quality of life to countless families.”

The bill now awaits Governor Kathy Hochul’s signature. Once signed into law, it will bring long-overdue relief to families across New York, ensuring that individuals with cochlear implants never again face silence due to insurance shortfalls.

