Gedolei Yisroel Conclude Their Historic Mission for Keren Olam HaTorah in the 5 Towns

Tuesday marked the final leg of an unforgettable two-week journey across North America, as Gedolei Yisroel concluded their historic mission to sustain the olam hatorah in Eretz Yisroel. The day began, fittingly, with a stirring call to action and ended with emotional farewells as the gedolim boarded their return flight to Eretz Yisroel, leaving behind inspired kehillos renewed in their commitment to supporting limud hatorah.

The day’s events began in the home of R’ Yitzy Fried of the Five Towns, who opened his doors to the Gedolim and addressed the assembled crowd. “The Gedolei Yisroel are going above and beyond in this campaign,” he said. “If we don’t stand with them, it is not just their problem — it is a crisis for all of Klal Yisroel.”

Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, said: “Every home that brings kavod to Torah brings brachah upon itself,” he said. “Our gracious host will be zocheh to brachah, hatzlachah, and nachas from his entire family for this zechus.”

Rav Moshe Hillel went on to underscore the gravity of the moment: “Without government funding, countless yeshivos and kollelim will collapse. Torah in Eretz Yisroel is the foundation of Torah around the globe. Even American bochurim come to Eretz Yisroel because it is the mekor hatorah. When Torah is lacking in Eretz Yisroel, it affects the entire world. We are not asking for what is within your ability — we are asking for beyond your ability.”

Later that day, R’ Reuven Wolf, a renowned baal tzedakah and one of the key organizers of the Keren Olam Hatorah mission, addressed the crowd: “This is the final day of the campaign. Everything hinges on these final moments.”

Reflecting on last year’s incredible success, he noted, “We were able to fill the entire gap left by the Israeli government’s cuts — Litvish, Chassidish, and Sephardic mosdos alike were sustained thanks to you. Imagine if President Trump announced that income tax was now voluntary — the government would collapse. That is what Israel did to the yeshivos. But we, Baruch Hashem, picked up the pieces.”

“Most of the funds didn’t come from long-time gevirim, but from a new generation of younger donors. You are breathing life into this campaign,” R’ Reuven continued. “We don’t have many yeshivos because there’s money — there’s money because there is so much Torah. Hashem sends shefa to support what matters. Let the Gedolim return to Eretz Yisroel knowing they completed their mission.”

Following the event, Harav Dovid Cohen shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron, traveled to Lawrence where he delivered an emotional address at the beis medrash of Rav Katzenstein, greeted by a large crowd of local kehilla members eager to hear divrei chizuk.

The whirlwind day continued with a private event at the home of R’ Yisrael Chaifetz, attended by a distinguished group of philanthropists. From there, the Gedolim traveled to the home of R’ Moshe Wolfson, where they were joined by his brother R’ Aharon and dozens of tomchim from across the area.

A special moment came when the venerated mashgiach, Harav Don Segal shlit”a, entered and met with donors one-on-one, giving each the chizuk and brachos they needed. In the adjoining room, Rav Moshe Hillel continued to meet with prospective tomchim, encouraging them to join the eternal mission of supporting limud hatorah.

From there, the Gedolim visited the home of R’ Dov Karfunkel, where Rav Moshe Hillel and Rav Don Segal sat with the host and his colleagues, who had all committed themselves to supporting Keren Olam HaTorah.

As the day drew to a close, the gedolim — after nearly two weeks of tireless travel and countless meetings — boarded their flight back to Eretz Yisroel.