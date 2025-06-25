HATZALAH TAKES ACTION: Launches Comprehensive Safety Initiative To Prevent Summer Tragedies

As thousands of frum families travel to the Catskills and other summer destinations, Chevra Hatzalah and Catskills Hatzalah have launched a comprehensive Summer Safety Awareness Campaign to help prevent injuries, accidents, and — rachmana litzlan — avoidable tragedies.

With guidance from Rabbonim and input from first responders, law enforcement, and medical professionals, the campaign provides culturally sensitive, practical safety messages through a variety of platforms. These include impactful videos, printed flyers in shuls and bungalow colonies, and targeted content on digital and social media.

Topics include:

* Safe and responsible driving, with an emphasis on avoiding distractions

* Proper helmet use while biking, scootering, or skateboarding

* Critical pool and water safety practices

* Fire safety in summer homes and camps

* Pedestrian safety and tips for walkers and hikers

* Other seasonal safety reminders

The campaign emphasizes the importance of proactively protecting lives. By raising awareness and encouraging safer behaviors, the initiative aims to reduce emergencies before they occur.

Running throughout the pre-summer and peak summer season, the campaign will be featured in both Yiddish and English across widely read heimishe publications, as well as through strong engagement on digital and social media.

The overarching goal is clear: prevent tragedies and ensure every family returns home from the Catskills and other summer destinations safe and whole. Achieving this begins with smart choices, heightened caution, and collective awareness.

Community members are encouraged to view, read, and share the materials widely. Together, we can help create a safer, healthier summer for all of Klal Yisroel.

