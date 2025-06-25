Reception for the Leader Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch Following the Olam HaTorah Fund Mission

A historic event took place today at the Fattal Lounge at Israel’s international airport. The leader of the Charedi Jewish world, Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, landed after a mission abroad lasting over two weeks, during which he raised $80 million for the Olam HaTorah Fund—a major initiative to sustain the yeshiva world.

Roshei Yeshiva who sought to greet him wished to hold a welcoming event at the airport. The one who stepped in at the last moment to organize the reception was Shai Graucher, a close confidant of Gedolei Yisrael since the days of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky zt”l.

Graucher runs the travel company Next Level, which specializes in arranging permits and logistics even in times of war. Just earlier this week, Graucher coordinated the arrival of the Rebbe of Gur on a private flight—before the ceasefire with Iran had even taken effect.

In this case, everything had to be arranged on very short notice: security clearance, and VIP escort from the plane directly to the lounge. Next Level managed it all swiftly, including police security detail.

Among those who came to greet Rabbi Hirsch were prominent Roshei Yeshiva including Rabbi Eliezer Yehuda Finkel (Mir), Rabbi Yehoshua Eichenstein (Yad Aharon), Rabbi Avraham Salim (Meor HaTorah), Rabbi Avraham Yitzchak Kook (Meor HaTalmud), Rabbi Chaim Peretz Berman (Ponevezh), Rabbi David Yitzchak Shapira (Be’er Yaakov), and many more.

Rabbi Hirsch addressed the reception and said:

“There was concern that people wouldn’t give. In fact, the opposite happened—people simply wanted to take part in the Olam HaTorah Fund.”

After the event, the Rosh Yeshiva traveled home to Bnei Brak in a convoy of Next Level vehicles. He personally thanked the team for their dedication.