Keren Olam HaTorah: We Did the Impossible. Together, We Will Do It Again

One year ago, Torah in Eretz Yisroel stood at the brink. A sudden government freeze left more than 1,400 yeshivos and kollelim without vital support. Yungeleit went unpaid, meals were cut, and the entire infrastructure of limud haTorah was in danger of collapse. Klal Yisroel responded with extraordinary achdus and mesirus nefesh. Under the guidance of Gedolei Yisroel, and with the support of over 30,000 donors around the globe, $115 million was raised to keep the flame of Torah burning bright.

We had hoped the crisis would pass. But the war in the north and south still rages, the draft law remains unresolved, and the funding freeze continues. There is no political solution in sight, and no safety net in place. Today, more than 120,000 lomdei Torah are relying on Keren Olam HaTorah for their very survival.

Over the past two weeks, Gedolei Eretz Yisroel — among them Harav Dovid Cohen, Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, and Harav Don Segal, who traveled all the way from Switzerland despite recovering from illness — visited major kehillos across the United States on behalf of this urgent cause. They traveled to Baltimore, Chicago, Lakewood, Brooklyn, Monsey, Passaic, Deal, Toronto, and the Five Towns. In every city, their message was the same: the achrayus for the future of Torah rests upon us.

Their journey has already ignited a powerful wave of support. So far, 5,000 donors have contributed an incredible amount of more than $80,000,000. But the goal is $132 million, and we are still far from the finish line. The ones who got us there last time — those 30,000 donors who gave with large checks or small — are the ones we need again now.

This is not just another campaign. This is about ensuring the survival of Torah in Eretz Yisroel during one of the most challenging moments in its history. We did the impossible once. B’ezras Hashem, with your help, we will do it again.

