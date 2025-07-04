Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Dutch Intelligence: Russia Routinely Using Banned Chemical Weapons in Ukraine

FILE - A chemical lab is on display during a briefing by Russian Foreign and Defense Ministries in Kubinka Patriot park outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo, File)

Two Dutch intelligence agencies said on Friday that Russia is increasing its use of prohibited chemical weapons in Ukraine, including the World War I-era poison gas chloropicrin.

The Netherlands’ military intelligence and the security service, together with the German intelligence service, found that the use of prohibited chemical weapons by the Russian military had become “standardized and commonplace” in Ukraine.

According to the findings, the Russian military uses chloropicrin and riot control agent CS against sheltering Ukrainian soldiers, who are then forced out into the open and shot.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans called for more sanctions against Moscow, and continued military support for Kyiv.

Brekelmans, who stayed on in a caretaker role after the Dutch government collapsed last month, said that he doesn’t want to see the use of chemical weapons become normalized.

Lowering the threshold for use “is not only dangerous for Ukraine, but also for the rest of Europe and the world,” he said in a statement.

Russia has signed up to the Chemical Weapons Convention, which bans the use of chloropicrin and CS as weapons. The convention’s watchdog, The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, or OPCW, has found several incidents in Ukraine involving CS, but the group hasn’t conducted a full investigation, which must be requested by the member states.

The executive committee for the OPCW is holding a regular meeting next week, where it’s expected to discuss the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian authorities didn’t immediately comment on the findings, but they have denied using chemical weapons in the past, instead alleging that Ukraine has used the banned substances.

According to Ukraine, Russia has carried out 9,000 chemical weapons attacks in the country since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

In 2024, the U.S. State Department said that it had recorded the use of chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Families Publish First Signs Of Life From Hostages Bar Kupershtein, Maxim Herkin

Horrifying: Deaths Of 7 Soldiers Were Caused By Defective Equipment

2 Jewish Youths Planned To Travel To Iran For Training

10 Live Hostages, 18 Bodies In 5 Waves: These Are The Details Of The Impending Deal

MAILBAG: The Cancel Generation – “Kanaim” Are Running Klal Yisroel

Khamenei’s Top Adviser Reemerges Alive After Reports Of Being Killed In An Israeli Strike

SHIFTING ALLIANCES: Benny Gantz Courted as Netanyahu’s Coalition Lifeline if Gaza Deal Drives Far-Right Out

Saudi Arabia Quietly Helped Intercept Iranian Drones During Israel War, Gulf Sources Reveal

Sophisticated Robbery Duo Busted by NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim After Brazen Heist

CAVING TO THE MOB: New York Sen. Gillibrand Apologizes After Condemning Mamdani’s “Global Jihad” References

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network