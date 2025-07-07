KEEP YOUR SHOES ON: TSA Reportedly Dropping Requirement To Remove Shoes At Airport Security Checks

In a major shift to airport security procedures, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will no longer require travelers to remove their shoes at security checkpoints. The change applies to all passengers, regardless of TSA PreCheck status, and marks the end of a nearly 20-year policy widely criticized as inconvenient and outdated.

The original shoe removal rule was introduced in August 2006 in response to the 2001 attempted shoe bombing by Richard Reid on a transatlantic flight. Until now, only PreCheck members, children under 13, and seniors over 75 were exempt from the requirement.

The policy reversal is made possible by advancements in scanning technology, which now allow TSA officers to detect concealed threats without requiring passengers to take off their shoes. The shift follows years of internal reviews and pilot programs at select airports.

While the move enhances convenience for millions of travelers, it could lessen the appeal of TSA PreCheck, a program that charges $77–$85 for expedited screening. PreCheck will still offer benefits such as shorter lines and the ability to keep laptops, liquids, and belts in place.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)