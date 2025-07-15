Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TEHILLIM: Rav Shmuel Yissachar ben Leah Seriously Injured in Lakewood Crash


TEHILLIM: Please daven for Rav Shmuel Yissachar ben Leah, a leading Lakewood rav who was seriously injured in the accident at Route 9 and 7th Street a short time ago. He was transported by Hatzolah medics to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Netanyahu Says Intelligence Officials Misled Him Before Oct. 7 Massacre, Denies Political Considerations in Gaza War Strategy

“UNPRECEDENTED”: Ziv Medical Center In Tzfas Delivers Two Sets of Triplets Within Hours

Shas Party Expected To Leave Government By The End Of The Week

TRUMP EFFECT: All Members Of Anti-Israel UN Panel Quit After US Sanctions Rapporteur

Likud MK Attacks Yuli Edelstein: “Kol Hakavod To The Chareidim”

Houthi Official In Rare Interview With Israeli Media: “We Want Israel To Be Wiped Out”

MAILBAG: The Parnassa Matzav In Lakewood Is A Busha V’cherpa

Military Probe: IDF Unprepared, Arrived Too Late in Deadly Ofakim Assault on Oct. 7

The Last Jew in Damascus: “The Syrian People Are Ready for Peace with Israel”

COALITION CRACKS: Degel Hatorah And Agudas Yisroel Withdraw from Netanyahu’s Government Over Failure to Pass Draft Exemption Bill

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network