TEHILLIM: Rav Shmuel Yissachar ben Leah Seriously Injured in Lakewood Crash

TEHILLIM: Please daven for Rav Shmuel Yissachar ben Leah, a leading Lakewood rav who was seriously injured in the accident at Route 9 and 7th Street a short time ago. He was transported by Hatzolah medics to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
