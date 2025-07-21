NOT A GOOD LOOK: Donald Trump Named by Epstein Accuser in FBI Reports Dating Back to 1996

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Maria Farmer says she raised concerns about Donald Trump to the FBI twice — first in 1996 and again in 2006 — telling federal agents he should be investigated as part of the Epstein network, according to a new New York Times report.

Farmer, one of the earliest accusers to speak publicly about Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, recounted a disturbing 1995 encounter involving Trump, claiming he behaved inappropriately when she was called late one night to Epstein’s Manhattan office.

Farmer says she told the FBI about the incident in both of her interviews with them, urging agents to examine not just Epstein but the high-profile men around him — including Trump.

In response, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung dismissed the claim, saying, “The president was never in Epstein’s office,” and insisted that Trump had distanced himself from Epstein, even banning him from Mar-a-Lago. “He kicked him out for being a creep,” Cheung said.

Farmer’s account may not point to criminal activity by Trump, but it highlights how some Epstein-related case files could contain politically sensitive or embarrassing material for the former president — even if unrelated to the crimes for which Epstein and Maxwell were ultimately prosecuted.

ABC News legal analyst and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams said on a recent podcast that Trump faces a “political vulnerability” over his past ties to Epstein, particularly as some in the MAGA base grow frustrated over the lack of disclosures related to Epstein’s files.

While many of Trump’s supporters have called for the full release of Epstein’s flight logs and alleged “client list,” Abrams emphasized that no such list exists. “There is no list of clients. There are flight logs, yes, but names on those documents do not automatically imply wrongdoing,” Abrams said.

Records revealed during Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial showed Trump flew on Epstein’s plane seven times — fewer than other high-profile figures such as Bill Clinton and Bill Gates — but contradict Trump’s past claims that he had “never” flown on the plane.

Trump has dismissed the notion of an “Epstein list” as a hoax and is currently suing The Wall Street Journal for publishing a 2003 birthday letter he allegedly sent Epstein. Trump denies writing the letter.

The broader frustration among Trump’s base, Abrams noted, stems from a belief that the administration is hiding names of left-wing figures implicated in Epstein’s network. But the reality, he argued, is more complicated — and less politically convenient. “This isn’t a Trump issue or a Biden issue — the people tied to Epstein span the political spectrum,” Abrams said.

He added that even if more files were released, they likely wouldn’t satisfy conspiracy theorists or change the political calculus. “There’s no hidden bombshell waiting to explode,” he said. “And that’s why I don’t think this story will have a lasting impact.”

