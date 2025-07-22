“CRACKED-OUT CLOWN CAR”: Longtime Democratic Strategist Slams His Own Party As “Constipated, Leaderless, Confused”

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville issued a blistering critique of his own party Monday, declaring the Democratic Party “in shambles” and calling for both a short-term messaging overhaul and the emergence of a transformational new leader.

In a sharply worded op-ed published in The New York Times, Carville did not hold back.

“Constipated. Leaderless. Confused. A cracked-out clown car. Divided,” he wrote, listing the terms he says fellow Democrats now use to describe their own party. “The truth is they’re not wrong.”

Carville, who has been increasingly critical of the Democratic establishment in recent years, argued that Democrats are adrift and lacking both a cohesive vision and an inspiring figurehead.

“The only thing that can save us now is an actual savior,” Carville wrote, pointing to past game-changing figures like Barack Obama in 2008 and Bill Clinton in 1992. But he predicted that such a figure wouldn’t emerge until after the 2026 midterms, when the 2028 presidential primary season unofficially begins.

In the meantime, Carville proposed a unified midterm message centered on a single word: “repeal.” Specifically, he urged Democrats to campaign aggressively on repealing former President Donald Trump’s spending legislation.

“That single word is our core message,” Carville wrote. “Every Democrat can run on it.”

Carville framed the repeal push as a unifying and potent rallying cry, one that could galvanize voters without focusing personal attacks on Trump or his allies.

“The reasons are countless,” he said, “each one a venom-tipped political dagger.”

