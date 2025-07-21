OU’s Rabbi Moshe Elefant Sounds Alarm on Kashrus Risks from Insect-Based Food Dye Replacements

Kosher certification agencies are warning that upcoming regulatory changes and volatile trade policies may significantly affect the ingredients used in kosher-certified foods.

In a guest post from OU Kosher COO Rabbi Moshe Elefant in the Food Industry Executive journal, he outlined how proposed bans on certain synthetic food additives and rising tariffs on plant-based ingredients may create challenges for food manufacturers striving to maintain kosher certification.

Among the most pressing concerns is the potential ban on FD&C Red 40, a widely used synthetic dye. While intended to improve food safety, a ban on Red 40 could lead manufacturers to switch to natural alternatives like E120, a red dye derived from cochineal insects, such as beetles. Because insect-based ingredients are not kosher — and are also unacceptable to vegetarians and vegans — this shift could limit options for kosher food production.

Other synthetic food dyes used to create blue, yellow, and green colors are also under review by the FDA and in several U.S. states, compounding the issue for food companies. Most natural dye substitutes on the market are either animal-derived or may require new sourcing arrangements, which could impact a product’s kosher status.

The challenge is not limited to food coloring. Kosher certification agencies are also closely monitoring the availability of vegetable-based glycerin, a key ingredient used to retain moisture and texture in processed foods. Tariffs on countries that supply plant-based glycerin — including Mexico — have led to price increases and a growing shift toward cheaper, animal fat-based alternatives. These alternatives are not viable for kosher products unless they are certified from a kosher animal and processed according to halachic standards.

“Food manufacturers need to prepare now by considering alternative ingredients and sourcing options,” wrote Rabbi Elefant. “Kosher certifiers are positioned to help, offering ingredient databases and rabbinic oversight to navigate both religious requirements and changing regulations.”

Kosher agencies like the OU supervise the production of millions of food products globally. OU Kosher, for example, maintains a database of millions of approved ingredients and suppliers, including plant-based alternatives to synthetic dyes and glycerin. Mashgichim often work directly with manufacturers to identify and evaluate new suppliers, and help them bring alternative ingredients into kosher compliance if they are not already certified.

Rabbi Elefant emphasized that kosher supervision has long been attuned to trace ingredients and manufacturing processes that might involve animal byproducts — and this experience could be an asset for companies adapting to new regulations or facing supply chain disruptions.

While food companies are still awaiting final decisions on the proposed bans and tariff policies, kosher agencies are encouraging them to act now to ensure continued compliance and meet the growing demand for kosher-certified and plant-based products.

The Orthodox Union estimates that over 12 million Americans seek kosher-certified foods for various reasons, including health, religious practice, or dietary lifestyle.

