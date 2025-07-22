First Hachnosas Sefer Torah Since World War II Held at Tziyon of Rav Shlomo Karliner in Ludmir, Ukraine

A hachnosas sefer Torah was held last Thursday at the tziyon of Rav Shlomo Karliner zt”l in Ludmir, Ukraine — marking the first such event in the area since before the Holocaust.

The new sefer Torah was dedicated by Ukraine’s Chief Rabbi Yaakov Dov Bleich, who sponsored the effort to bring renewed ruchniyus to a location once central to Jewish life and Chassidus. The event drew Chassidim and visitors from Eretz Yisroel and beyond, including a sizable contingent led by the Chernoblyer Rebbe, who arrived with approximately 100 Chassidim.

Music and dancing once again filled the streets of Ludmir — a town with a storied Jewish past silenced by the horrors of World War II. The hachnosas sefer Torah celebration continued into Shabbos, with hundreds staying the weekend to mark the historic moment.

