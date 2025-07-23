Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

UMAN: Ukrainian Government Grants National Heritage Status to Kever Rebbe Nachman of Breslov


The Ukrainian government has officially designated the tziyon of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov in Uman as a national heritage site.

The announcement, made by the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel, confirms that the revered site—where tens of thousands of Yidden gather each year for Rosh Hashanah despite ongoing war conditions—will now receive the highest level of state protection under Ukrainian law.

“This decision strengthens the cultural and spiritual ties between our nations,” said Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, in a public statement. “The national heritage monument status is a recognition of the deep historical and religious significance of Jewish culture as an inseparable part of Ukrainian heritage.”

The move is expected to bolster efforts to maintain and secure the Uman complex, especially amid ongoing concerns about regional instability due to the conflict with Russia. Korniychuk noted that even as Russian forces continue to target civilian infrastructure—including religious and historical landmarks—Ukraine remains steadfast in preserving sites of spiritual value.

The kever of Rebbe Nachman has long been a focal point of tefillah and inspiration for Yidden worldwide. The annual Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage has endured through times of both peace and conflict, drawing mispallelim from across the globe.

Observers note that this new designation may pave the way for improved access, preservation, and recognition of Jewish heritage throughout Ukraine—a meaningful gesture as the country faces one of the most challenging periods in its modern history.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Obama Blasts Trump’s “Bizarre” And “Outrageous” Russiagate Allegations, Claims It’s An “Attempt at Distraction”

NYT Quotes Iranian Officials: “We Suspect Israel Is Behind Wave Of Explosions”

Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah In Outcry Over Chillul Kevarim: “Creates A Severe Kitrug”

HERO: Woman Saves Child That Nearly Drowns In Monsey Lake

As Arrests Of Bnei Yeshivos Loom, Va’ad Hayeshivos Issues Instructions For Bein Hazemanim

NISSIM IN KIRYAS JOEL: Crane Collapses Onto Van—No Injuries Reported

3 Chareidim Arrested At Chillul Kevarim Protest Transferred To Military Police; Peleg Yerushalmi Announces Huge Protest

DRAMA IN GREECE: 1,600 Israelis Stuck On Ship For Hours Due To 200 Pro-Palestinian Protesters

H’YD: IDF Reservist Killed In Explosion In Southern Gaza

Huckabee: Disgusting! 25 Nations Put Pressure On Israel Instead Of The Savages Of Hamas!

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network