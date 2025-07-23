Jewish Canadians 25x More Likely to Be Victims of Hate Crimes, New Data Shows

Jewish Canadians were 25 times more likely to be victims of hate crimes in 2024 than the average Canadian, according to new data released Tuesday by Statistics Canada—solidifying their status as the most targeted religious group in the country.

The report documented 920 police-reported antisemitic hate crimes last year, only a slight decrease from the all-time high of 959 in 2023. The figures remain sharply elevated compared to 2022, when 527 such incidents were recorded.

Jewish leaders said the numbers underscore a disturbing trend in Canadian society.

“The latest police-crime statistics are shocking,” said Noah Shack, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA). “In 2024, a Jewish Canadian was 25 times more likely to experience a hate crime than any other Canadian.”

Shack noted that the official statistics likely represent only a fraction of the discrimination and harassment faced by Jewish communities on a daily basis. “Families wonder if it’s safe to walk to synagogue. School buses are checked for explosives. Students are bullied simply for being Jewish,” he said.

He urged federal and provincial leaders to take stronger action. “We need our leaders to step up with urgent and effective measures: increase support for the security of Jewish institutions, criminalize the glorification of terrorism, ensure police enforce the law and give them the tools they need, and stop extremists from inciting or promoting violence in Canada,” Shack said.

The continued high rate of antisemitic incidents comes amid broader national discussions about hate speech, rising extremism, and community safety. While the overall number of hate crimes in Canada rose in 2024, the disproportionate impact on Jewish communities has alarmed advocates and policymakers alike.

Parliamentary debates over antisemitism, hate speech legislation, and online radicalization are expected to intensify as the Trudeau government and opposition parties weigh potential reforms heading into the fall legislative session.

