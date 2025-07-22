Trump Calls for Prosecution of Obama and Top Officials Over “Treasonous” 2016 Election Allegations

President Donald Trump on Tuesday escalated his attacks on former President Barack Obama and members of his administration, calling for their prosecution from the Oval Office and accusing them of orchestrating a “treasonous conspiracy” to undermine his 2016 election victory.

Trump’s comments came in response to a question about the “Epstein Files,” though he quickly pivoted to what he called the real scandal — former President Obama’s alleged role in a plot to rig the 2016 election.

“They caught President Obama,” Trump said. “They tried to rig the election, and they got caught. There should be very severe consequences for that.”

The president cited a declassified report released last week by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. In the report, Gabbard alleges that top Obama-era officials publicly sounded alarms about Russian interference while privately acknowledging the threat was overstated. She claimed the intelligence community concluded that Russia lacked both the intent and the capacity to alter the election’s outcome.

“This was treason,” Trump said. “This was every word you can think of. They tried to steal the election.”

Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman who now serves as Trump’s intelligence chief, told Fox News over the weekend that she has referred her findings to the Department of Justice. She also accused former officials of attempting to “usurp” both Trump and the American electorate by initiating the Russia investigation.

Trump, visibly agitated, expanded his accusations to include former Vice President Joe Biden, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, describing them as part of a “gang” led by Obama. He reiterated his call for “consequences” and said the time had come to “go after people.”

Trump also revisited past decisions not to pursue charges against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, referring to her as the “ex-wife of a president” — she remains married to former President Bill Clinton, at least officially.

Critics have questioned the timing and substance of the accusations, suggesting the renewed focus on Obama-era officials may be an attempt to divert attention from fallout surrounding the Epstein documents.

Nonetheless, Trump doubled down on his message: “After what they did to me… it’s time to go after people.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)