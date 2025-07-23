MADMAN’S PLOT FOILED: Man Accused of Stashing Bombs Across Manhattan, Tossing One on Subway Tracks

A 55-year-old Manhattan man is facing federal charges in a deeply disturbing plot involving homemade bombs planted across the city — including on active subway tracks and above residential buildings.

Michael Gann of Inwood was arrested earlier this summer after authorities say he manufactured and distributed at least seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) using chemicals purchased online. The case, unveiled Tuesday by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton, has raised serious concerns over just how close the city came to disaster.

Prosecutors allege that Gann not only hoarded explosives—some containing shotgun shells—but actively deployed at least one device, tossing it onto the Williamsburg Bridge subway tracks, a busy commuter artery linking Brooklyn and Manhattan.

“The safety of New Yorkers is paramount,” Clayton said. “As alleged, Michael Gann built explosive devices, stored them on a rooftop in SoHo, and threw one onto the subway tracks—putting countless lives at risk. Thanks to swift work by our law enforcement partners, no one was harmed.”

He was taken into custody on June 5 while reportedly carrying another explosive. That same day, he posted a cryptic and ominous message on Instagram: “Who wants me to go out to play like no tomorrow?”

Federal and local officials praised the rapid, coordinated response that prevented a potentially catastrophic attack. “This defendant allegedly stockpiled homemade explosives and traveled to New York City with these deadly devices,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. “He threw one of these devices onto an active subway track and stored others on the rooftop of a residential building.”

“Because of the skilled investigative work and swift response from the NYPD and our partners, we were able to intervene before he caused any harm,” she added.

FBI Assistant Director Christopher Raia emphasizing the “swift partnership” between agencies that may have averted mass casualties.

Gann is charged with three federal crimes: attempted destruction of property by means of explosives, transportation of explosive materials, and unlawful possession of destructive devices. The case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s National Security and International Narcotics Unit.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing — and they’re still trying to determine exactly how many devices Gann made, where they might have been placed, and what his ultimate intentions were.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)